From zero to victory: A look at BJP's meteoric rise to power in 2018 Tripura polls

After storming to power in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, ending the Left Front's long rule, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to reclaim power. The saffron party, which had failed to even open its account in 2013 polls after contesting 50 seats, formed the government in 2018 winning 36 seats.

The rise of the BJP in the state directly led to the fall of the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which ruled Tripura for 25 years. These key opposition parties, contesting together, are campaigning extensively to dethrone Chief Minister Manik Saha and bring back their lost glory.

Also Read | A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A look at BJP's surprise rise to power in 2018 vs 2013

In 2013, the BJP contested 50 seats in the state but failed to win even one. The CPI(M), however, continued its winning streak, bagging 49 seats in the state. The Congress too maintained its presence in the state with 10 seats.

The BJP had a measly 1.45 per cent vote share in the polls. The Congress had a 36.5 per cent vote share.

However, this picture flipped in the 2018 Assembly polls. This time, the BJP emerged victorious, eating into the CPI(M) and Congress’s seats.

A year after the Assembly polls, the Narendra Modi-led BJP broke all records and formed a majority government at the Centre in 2014, ending the UPA rule. An influence of the Modi image, an anti-incumbency wave in the state against the Left Front government and key election promises like the implementation of the seventh pay commission helped the party bag 36 seats and form a government in Tripura. To woo the tribals, the BJP had allied with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in 2018, its alliance partner this year as well, which helped it secure its win.

Also Read | Tripura polls: Greater Tipraland vs greater autonomy for tribals draw battlelines

In 2018, the CPI(M) won only 16 seats. The BJP had snatched 26 seats from the CPM in 2018 and Congress could not even open its account. The BJP's vote share shot to 43 per cent from less than 2 per cent in 2013, and that of Congress fell below 2 per cent.

The 26 CPI(M) seats in 2013 which shifted to the BJP in 2018 are Bamutia (SC), Khayerpur, Ramnagar, Majlishpur, Pratapgarh (SC), Golaghati (ST), Suryamaninagar, Charilam (ST), Nalchar (SC), Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Teliamura, Krishnapur (ST), Bagma (ST), Matarbari, Belonia, Sabroom, Amarpur, Karbook (ST), Kamalpur, Surma (SC), Ambassa (ST), Chawamanu (ST), Pabiachhara (SC), Fatikroy (SC), Panisagar and Pencharthal (ST).

In the 2023 polls, the CPI(M) will contest in 43 seats while Left Front constituents Forward Block, RSP and CPI will fight in one constituency each.

Also Read | Tripura elections: 64% jump in assets of 41 re-contesting MLAs, BJP leaders top the list

The BJP replaced the Congress in 9 out of its 10 seats, causing great damage to the grand old party. These seats are – Agartala, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur. Badharghat (SC), Radhakishorepur, Karmachara (ST), Dharmanagar, Barjala (SC) and Mohanpur.

This year, Congress has entered into a seat-sharing deal with the Left Front and will contest 13 seats.

The newly formed Tipra Motha is in the political arena for its first Assembly polls and is getting great traction over its demand for a separate state "Greater Tipraland".