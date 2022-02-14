26.63% voting in Goa by 11 am; highest in CM Sawant's constituency

26.63% voting in Goa by 11 am; highest in CM's seat

The least voting was reported at the Valpoi Assembly constituency in North Goa where 20% voting was reported

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 14 2022, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 12:59 ist
Citizens wait to cast their vote outside a polling booth, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Thivim in North Goa district. Credit: PTI File Photo

Goa reported 26.63 per cent voting by 11 am Monday, according to statistics issued by the state's Chief Electoral Officer.

The highest voting was reported in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sanquelim constituency where 33 per cent of voters cast ballots.

Total 301 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase elections, where the ruling BJP is looking to score a hat-trick of Assembly election wins.

"I urge all people of Goa to come out and vote for a stable government," Sawant told reporters after voting at a polling booth in the Kothambi village in Sanquelim Assembly constituency.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as well as Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, also cast their vote.

Goa
Goa Assembly Polls 2022
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Elections
Goa Elections
Pramod Sawant

