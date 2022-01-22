36 MLAs changed parties in UP, 24 in Goa: Report

Thirty-six MLAs in Uttar Pradesh have changed sides over a period of time with the main Opposition Samajwadi Party being the biggest beneficiary with 24 of them.

The ruling BJP has managed to wean away eight MLAs from various parties; RLD managed one while three MLAs left their parties to remain independent.

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly constituencies and the elections are scheduled in seven phases between February 1 and March 7.

According to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms, 12 BJP MPs joined Samajwadi Party, which also managed ten from BSP and one from Congress and Apna Dal (Soneylal).

Samajwadi Party had dealt a blow to the ruling BJP after a number of OBC MLAs, including BJP ministers Swami Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan, left the saffron camp.

BJP managed three from Samajwadi Party and two each from BSP and Congress. RLD managed to attract Avtar Singh Badana from BJP.

Three MLAs -- one each from Congress, Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal -- who left their parties have till now not joined any party and have remained independent.

In Goa, 24 or 60% of the 40 MLAs have changed their political colours in the last five years, which is "unparalleled" in the history of Indian democracy. The list does not include Vishwajit Rane, Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who had resigned as Congress MLAs in 2017 and then joined the BJP.

Congress has been reduced to two MLAs while it had won 17 seats in 2017 Assembly polls while BJP, which had won 13 seats in the elections five years ago, now has 27 MLAs. Ten Congress MLAs, including the then leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, had joined BJP in 2019.

At least four BJP MLAs, including minister Michael Lobo, have left the BJP.

Two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLAs had also switched over to BJP besides one from Goa Forward Party. Recently, former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik, a Congress MLA from Ponda, joined the ruling saffron party.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress while NCP's Churchill Alemao, also moved to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Former Congress Working President Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco first left his party for Trinamool Congress, only to resign from it a month later. He wanted to return to Congress, but the latter was not keen prompting him to fight the elections as an independent.

