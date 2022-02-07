BJP ideology about dictating women, says Priyanka Gandhi in Goa

Days after an educational institute in Karnataka barred hijab-wearing female students triggering controversy, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that the BJP ideology was about redefining religion in India and dictating women on what clothes they should wear.

Gandhi who is on a day-long election tour in Goa also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress for trying to split the anti-BJP vote in a bid to trigger instability in the coastal state which is headed for polls on February 14.

"We believe that the conversation between us has to be about development. It has to be about progress. It has to be about education, health, jobs, and women's safety. This is the conversation that should take place. It should not be a conversation filled with negativity in which one ideology is telling women what to wear," the Congress official said at a party rally in St. Cruz assembly constituency

"It is telling you that you should fight amongst yourselves. It is redefining your religion for you. That is not what it should be. The conversation in every election, with every political party, must be on what they are going to provide for you and your development," she also said.

Vadra further urged voters in Goa to cast a ballot for the Congress, which she said was in a position to install a stable government in Goa, unlike smaller political parties.

"No other party can give you this (stability). The AAP and the TMC cannot give you a stable government. They cannot provide for you what is required today in Goa. They have come from outside, they have come here to expand their party. They have not come here to make Goa progress," Vadra said.

"Because all the parties have come to destabilise your governments, those that come from outside, cannot run Goa. When you vote for smaller parties you split the vote. By splitting the vote, you create instability. So please make sure in this election, that you have a clear choice..." the Congress leader further said.

Speaking at another rally in South Goa district, Vadra also assured that if the Congress government comes to power, it would scrap the three controversial projects proposed in the Western Ghat region bordering Goa and Karnataka.

"You have the double lining of the highway, you have these three projects, highway expansion, double-tracking and the electricity lines that are going through your natural habitat, carrying coal from one end to another only for the benefit of one single industrialist," the Congress leader said.

"Not a single youth from Goa is getting a single job out of this exercise. What are you getting, you are getting pollution, your environment is being destroyed. This is symbolic of what is happening to Goa," further said.

Environmentalists, as well as the opposition in, have alleged that thousands of trees are lined up to be felled to facilitate the three controversial projects, which include South Western Railway track expansion, national highway widening and drawing of a power line, across the protected forests in and around Mollem village located in the Western Ghats region, which is a UNESCO as a global biodiversity hotspot.

