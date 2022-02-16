DH Radio | The poll whistle: The Goa verdict

A post-poll look at Goa and what to expect on results day

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 16 2022, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 08:05 ist
Goa went to polls on February 14, in a single-phase exercise. Credit: PTI Photo

Hello and welcome to another edition of DH Radio’s Poll Whistle series. 

In this fifth episode of the series, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan talks to Deccan Herald Special Correspondent Shemin Joy to understand the electoral dynamics of Goa, which went to polls on Monday, February 14. 

By all accounts, the field is wide open since multiple political formations were in the fray. To get a more informed analysis of the battle there, the talk with Shemin should be informative.

Listen in...

