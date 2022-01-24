DH Toon | Goa Congress candidates take 'anti-defection' pledge

DH Toon | What's happening with Goa Congress?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 24 2022, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 06:58 ist

Ahead of the next month's Goa Assembly elections, the Congress, which was hit hardest by defections in the BJP-ruled state in the past five years, made its candidates take a pledge before the Almighty that they will not switch parties if they get elected. The Congress on Saturday took all its 34 candidates in a special bus to a temple, a church as well as a dargah in the state and made them take the 'anti-defection' pledge.

