Fate of Goa's 301 candidates set to be revealed

After a long lull following the February 14 Assembly polls, Goa's political scape is abuzz once again with polled votes scheduled to be counted on Thursday, with 301 candidates in the electoral contest. Nearly 79 per cent of Goa's total electoral college cast ballot last month in the single-phase polls.

According to exit poll results earlier this week, both the ruling BJP and the Congress appear to have occupied the pole position in the elections, with neither party in a position to form a government on its own.

However despite the exit poll revelations, both the Congress and the BJP expressed confidence of winning the polls with a majority, but leaders of both parties have also said that they would not hesitate to take support from other political outfits and independent MLAs, in their bid for power. "Even if we get a clear majority, if we are offered support by others, we cannot refuse it. We will form a government with whoever comes along. We will get a clear majority. BJP will be the single largest party," state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

The Congress, meanwhile, on Wednesday took most of its 37 candidates to an undisclosed resort in South Goa, where the candidates will be hosted till results are declared. While the BJP is contesting the polls on its own, the Congress has tied up with the Goa Forward Party. "The Congress will win a majority on its own, but have already reached out to non-BJP parties as well as independent candidates to join our government formation efforts, because we truly want the new government to belong to the people of Goa," state Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

The other players in the fray are the Trinamool Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which entered a pre-poll alliance. Exit polls have pegged the MGP to emerge as a kingmaker, with the party (not alliance) expected to win between three and six seats. While the TMC has openly refused any truck with the BJP, MGP leader and former deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has said that he was open to talks with the BJP.

Dhavalikar has already had one round of talks with Congress' senior observer for Goa polls P Chidambaram on Tuesday. "I have met Chidambaram and Gundu Rao. We discussed various issues. We will be having further discussions with our candidates, after which we will meet TMC leaders and take a final decision. If BJP calls us, we will go to meet them too," Dhavalikar said.

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting 39 assembly seats out of the available 40.

Chief Electoral Officer for Goa Kunal (he does not use a surname) has said that poll results could be out as early as 11 am on Thursday. "We have given training to all counting personnel and our observers have also come from the Election Commission of India for all constituencies. We are hopeful that our counting process will be over by 10.30 am to 11 am. After that VVPAT mandatory counting will be taken up," Kunal said.

