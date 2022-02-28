Goa Assembly Elections: Aldona Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Aldona Assembly Constituency (AC No. 10) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Aldona Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Glenn Souza Ticlo won Aldona constituency seat securing 9405 votes, beating INC candidate Amarnath Panjikar by a margin of 4456 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Aldona constituency were 27439. Of that, 21,410 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Aldona assembly constituency.