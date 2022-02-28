Goa Assembly Elections: Benaulim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Benaulim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 32) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Goa Election Result 2022: Benaulim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Goa Assembly Election 2017, NCP candidate Churchill Alemao won Benaulim constituency seat securing 9373 votes, beating AAAP candidate Royla Clarina Fernandes by a margin of 5191 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Benaulim constituency were 28603. Of that, 21,127 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Benaulim assembly constituency.
