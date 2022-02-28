Goa Assembly Elections: Bicholim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Bicholim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 3) in North Goa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Bicholim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajesh Patnekar won Bicholim constituency seat securing 10654 votes, beating MAG candidate Naresh Sawal by a margin of 666 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bicholim constituency were 25958. Of that, 23,085 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bicholim assembly constituency.

