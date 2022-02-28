Goa Assembly Elections: Canacona Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Canacona Assembly Constituency (AC No. 40) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Canacona Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes won Canacona constituency seat securing 10853 votes, beating BJP candidate Vijay Pai Khot by a margin of 2108 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Canacona constituency were 33233. Of that, 28,187 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

