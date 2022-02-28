Goa Assembly Elections: Cumbarjua Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Cumbarjua Assembly Constituency (AC No. 15) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Cumbarjua Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pandurang Madkaikar won Cumbarjua constituency seat securing 12395 votes, beating INC candidate Xavier Fialho by a margin of 8434 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Cumbarjua constituency were 25055. Of that, 20,208 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

