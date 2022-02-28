Goa Assembly Elections: Cumbarjua Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Cumbarjua Assembly Constituency (AC No. 15) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Goa Election Result 2022: Cumbarjua Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pandurang Madkaikar won Cumbarjua constituency seat securing 12395 votes, beating INC candidate Xavier Fialho by a margin of 8434 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Cumbarjua constituency were 25055. Of that, 20,208 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Cumbarjua assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more
Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods
Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling
DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement
Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic
In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?