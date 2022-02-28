Goa Assembly Elections: Cuncolim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Cuncolim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 34) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Cuncolim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Clafasio Dias won Cuncolim constituency seat securing 6415 votes, beating IND candidate Joaquim Alemao by a margin of 33 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Cuncolim constituency were 29067. Of that, 22,193 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

