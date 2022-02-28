Goa Assembly Elections: Curchorem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Curchorem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 37) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Curchorem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nilesh Cabral won Curchorem constituency seat securing 12830 votes, beating GSM candidate Shyam Gopinath Satardekar by a margin of 9088 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Curchorem constituency were 26030. Of that, 21,378 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Curchorem assembly constituency.