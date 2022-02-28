Goa Assembly Elections: Curtorim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Curtorim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 29) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Curtorim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco won Curtorim constituency seat securing 12841 votes, beating BJP candidate Arthur D’Silva by a margin of 7697 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Curtorim constituency were 28187. Of that, 21,054 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Curtorim assembly constituency.