Goa Assembly Elections: Fatorda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Fatorda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 30) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Fatorda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, GFP candidate Vijai Sardesai won Fatorda constituency seat securing 10516 votes, beating BJP candidate Damu G. Naik by a margin of 1334 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Fatorda constituency were 28985. Of that, 22,818 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

