Goa Assembly Elections: Mapusa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Mapusa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 5) in North Goa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Mapusa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza won Mapusa constituency seat securing 10957 votes, beating MAG candidate Vinod Fadke by a margin of 6828 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mapusa constituency were 28808. Of that, 22,355 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mapusa assembly constituency.