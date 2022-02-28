Goa Assembly Elections: Marcaim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Marcaim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 23) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Marcaim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, MAG candidate Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar won Marcaim constituency seat securing 17093 votes, beating BJP candidate Pradeep Pundalik Shet by a margin of 13680 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Marcaim constituency were 26984. Of that, 22,980 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

