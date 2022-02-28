Goa Assembly Elections: Margao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Margao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 31) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Margao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Digambar Vasant Kamat won Margao constituency seat securing 12105 votes, beating BJP candidate Sharmad Raiturkar by a margin of 4176 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Margao constituency were 28457. Of that, 22,082 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Margao assembly constituency.