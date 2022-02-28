Goa Assembly Elections: Mormugao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Mormugao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 24) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Mormugao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Milind Sagun Naik won Mormugao constituency seat securing 8466 votes, beating INC candidate Sankalp Amonkar by a margin of 140 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mormugao constituency were 21446. Of that, 17,189 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mormugao assembly constituency.