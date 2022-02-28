Goa Assembly Elections: Navelim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Navelim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 33) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Navelim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Luizinho Faleiro won Navelim constituency seat securing 8183 votes, beating IND candidate Avertano Furtado by a margin of 2478 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Navelim constituency were 27349. Of that, 21,102 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Navelim assembly constituency.