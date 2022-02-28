Goa Assembly Elections: Nuvem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Nuvem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 28) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Nuvem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Wilfred D Sa won Nuvem constituency seat securing 9967 votes, beating GSRP candidate Francisco Xavier Pacheco by a margin of 5660 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nuvem constituency were 28200. Of that, 21,207 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nuvem assembly constituency.