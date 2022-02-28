Goa Assembly Elections: Pernem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Pernem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 2) in North Goa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Pernem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, MAG candidate Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak won Pernem constituency seat securing 15745 votes, beating BJP candidate Rajendra Arlekar by a margin of 6030 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pernem constituency were 31360. Of that, 27,261 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pernem assembly constituency.