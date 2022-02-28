Goa Assembly Elections: Poriem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Poriem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 18) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Poriem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Pratapsingh R Rane won Poriem constituency seat securing 14977 votes, beating BJP candidate Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane by a margin of 4066 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Poriem constituency were 30694. Of that, 27,044 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Poriem assembly constituency.