Goa Assembly Elections: Priol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Priol Assembly Constituency (AC No. 20) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Priol Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, IND candidate Govind Gaude won Priol constituency seat securing 15149 votes, beating MAG candidate Pandurang Alias Deepak Madhav Dhavalikar by a margin of 4686 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Priol constituency were 29568. Of that, 26,497 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Priol assembly constituency.