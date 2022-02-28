Goa Assembly Elections: Saligao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Saligao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 7) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Saligao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, GFP candidate Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar won Saligao constituency seat securing 9735 votes, beating BJP candidate Dilip Parulekar by a margin of 2137 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Saligao constituency were 26036. Of that, 20,857 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Saligao assembly constituency.