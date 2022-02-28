Goa Assembly Elections: Sanguem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Sanguem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 39) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Sanguem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, IND candidate Prasad S. Gaonkar won Sanguem constituency seat securing 7636 votes, beating BJP candidate Subhash Phal Dessai by a margin of 937 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sanguem constituency were 25769. Of that, 22,475 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sanguem assembly constituency.