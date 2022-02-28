Goa Assembly Elections: Sanquelim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Sanquelim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 17) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Sanquelim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Pramod Pandurang Sawant won Sanquelim constituency seat securing 10058 votes, beating INC candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of 2131 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sanquelim constituency were 26207. Of that, 23,371 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sanquelim assembly constituency.