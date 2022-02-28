Goa Assembly Elections: Sanvordem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Sanvordem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 38) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Sanvordem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, MAG candidate Deepak Prabhu Pauskar won Sanvordem constituency seat securing 14575 votes, beating BJP candidate Ganesh Chandru Gaonkar by a margin of 5221 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sanvordem constituency were 28242. Of that, 25,072 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sanvordem assembly constituency.