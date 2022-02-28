Goa Assembly Elections: Siolim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Siolim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 6) in North Goa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Siolim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, GFP candidate Vinoda Datarama Paliencar won Siolim constituency seat securing 10189 votes, beating BJP candidate Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar by a margin of 1441 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Siolim constituency were 28171. Of that, 23,284 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Siolim assembly constituency.