Goa Assembly Elections: Siroda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Siroda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 22) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Siroda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Subhash Ankush Shirodkar won Siroda constituency seat securing 11156 votes, beating BJP candidate Mahadev Narayan Naik by a margin of 4870 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Siroda constituency were 28265. Of that, 24,430 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

