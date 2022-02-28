Goa Assembly Elections: St. Cruz Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, St. Cruz Assembly Constituency (AC No. 13) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: St. Cruz Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Antonio Caetano Fernandes won St. Cruz constituency seat securing 6202 votes, beating BJP candidate Hemant Dinanath Golatkar by a margin of 642 votes. In 2017, the total voters in St. Cruz constituency were 27711. Of that, 21,912 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in St. Cruz assembly constituency.