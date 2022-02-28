Goa Assembly Elections: Taleigao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Taleigao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 12) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Taleigao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Jennifer Monserrate won Taleigao constituency seat securing 11534 votes, beating BJP candidate Dattaprasad Naik by a margin of 2855 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Taleigao constituency were 27864. Of that, 22,304 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Taleigao assembly constituency.