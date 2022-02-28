Goa Assembly Elections: Tivim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Tivim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 4) in North Goa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Tivim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar won Tivim constituency seat securing 11099 votes, beating BJP candidate Kiran Mohan Kandolkar by a margin of 795 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tivim constituency were 26575. Of that, 22,381 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

