Goa Assembly Elections: Valpoi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Valpoi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 19) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Valpoi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane won Valpoi constituency seat securing 13493 votes, beating BJP candidate Satyavijay Subrai Naik by a margin of 5678 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Valpoi constituency were 28835. Of that, 24,964 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

