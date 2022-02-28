Goa Assembly Elections: Velim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Velim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 35) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Velim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Filipe Nery Rodrigues won Velim constituency seat securing 10417 votes, beating IND candidate Benjamin Silva by a margin of 5253 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Velim constituency were 31178. Of that, 23,267 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Velim assembly constituency.