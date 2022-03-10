Goa CM Pramod Sawant wins from Sanquelim constituency

Goa CM Pramod Sawant wins from Sanquelim constituency

Sawant took over the top post in the state in March 2019 following the demise of the then CM Manohar Parrikar

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Mar 10 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 16:16 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won the election from his traditional Sanquelim Assembly constituency on Thursday, and expressed condifence that the BJP will form government in the coastal state.

He also said that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is in touch with the BJP to provide support to the saffron party to reach the majority mark of 21 in the 40-member Assembly.

As per the latest trends, the BJP was ahead in 19 seats, the Congress was leading in 11, while the MGP and independents were ahead in three seats each. After trailing in the initial rounds, Sawant managed to retain the Sanquelim seat by margin of around 1,000 votes.

“We will win more than 20 seats. If the numbers are required, there are independents and the MGP, which is in touch with us,” he said. Sawant also said his reduced victory margin was certainly a cause of concern and he would be introspecting on it.

Follow for latest updates on Goa Assembly Elections 2022

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sawant had won by a margin of over 2,000 votes. He took over the top post in the state in March 2019 following the demise of the then CM Manohar Parrikar.

Check out latest DH videos on Assembly elections 2022 here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Goa
Goa Assembly Elections
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Polls 2022
Goa Polls
Pramod Sawant
BJP

What's Brewing

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

AAP supporters celebrate Punjab win in early trends

AAP supporters celebrate Punjab win in early trends

Viruses can do good

Viruses can do good

 