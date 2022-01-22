Will let voters decide my political fate: Parrikar

Have to stand for the values dad believed in, says Utpal Parrikar after BJP snub

Son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, Utpal was snubbed by the BJP for the Panaji seat; he is now contesting the polls independently

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 22 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 15:50 ist

A day after former chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar announced that he would contest Goa Assembly polls independently, he said that he had “no choice but to stand for values his father believed in”.

“Candidature has been given to someone who opportunistically came to the party two years ago. Due to this circumstance, I have no choice but to stand for the values my father believed in and to go ahead and let the people of Panaji decide my political fate,” Utpal was quoted by The Times of India.

Also Read | After UP, BJP sets eyes on Goa, U'khand: Parrikar's son denied ticket from family pocket borough

The ruling BJP nominated its sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate from Panaji which Manohar Parrikar had represented for over two decades. Monsrrate is one of ten legislators who had joined the saffron party in July 2019 after quitting Congress.

BJP's Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had said while releasing its first list of candidates that the party offered some other seats to Utpal, but he was not willing to contest from any of them.

He further told the TOI that he has developed a bond with people of Panaji like his late father. “People didn’t vote for Parrikar just because he was Parrikar. They voted and supported him because he stood for some values. It is not about getting some post or just becoming an MLA or a minister. I cannot negotiate with my party. I will never do that,” he added.

Parrikar said that by denying him the ticket, the BJP has let him down along with several other workers.

Meanwhile, other political parties like Shiv Sena, AAP have extended support to Parrikar. AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal had also said that he would be happy if Parrikar joined his party. 

Goa
India News
Goa Assembly Polls 2022
Goa Assembly Elections
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Politics

