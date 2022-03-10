No Goa Congress candidate will move out of camp: Shivakumar

Ahead of counting for the 40 seats of the Goa Assembly elections, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar exuded confidence that the people of Goa want change and not a single party candidate would leave its camp.

"Goa voters want change, want Congress govt. All our candidates have pledged their loyalty. Not even a single candidate will move out of the camp. They will stay together...All of us have come to Goa from Karnakata just to assist them," Shivakumar said according to ANI.

Shivakumar was rushed to Goa on Tuesday evening following reports that the single-phase election there may result in a hung assembly. The Congress in Goa is managed by party general secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao, a former Karnataka Congress president. Goa voted in the single-phase on February 14.

