PM Modi to address rally in Goa virtually on Sunday

PM Modi to address rally in Goa virtually on Sunday

The Election Commission has currently banned large physical rallies in view of the coronavirus pandemic but allowed smaller public meetings

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 06 2022, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 01:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday, the state BJP said.

Modi will address party workers and others simultaneously across 20 Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district through video link at 4.30 pm, a BJP release said here.

The Election Commission has currently banned large physical rallies in view of the coronavirus pandemic but allowed smaller public meetings.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi visited Goa as tourist, can't take his criticism seriously: Goa CM

“The rally will be broadcast on LED screens in each of the 20 constituencies. At each location, about 500 people besides BJP leaders will be part of the rally,” the release said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the party's election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanawde will be present at the location in Sawant's constituency of Sankhalim.

The arrangements have been made keeping in mind the Election Commission's guidelines and Covid-19 norms, the release said. Assembly elections will be held in the coastal state on February 14.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
Goa Assembly Elections
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Polls 2022
Goa Elections
Indian Politics
India News
Narendra Modi
BJP
virtual rallies

What's Brewing

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Nostalgia set in stone

Nostalgia set in stone

 