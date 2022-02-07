TMC complains to EC over Shah, BJP workers campaigning from Goa temple

In a complaint filed before the Election Commission of India on Monday, the Trinamool Congress has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP workers of violating model code of conduct guidelines, alleging that Shah during his recent visit to the poll-bound state had used the backdrop of a temple to influence voters in Goa.

The complaint according to a statement issued by the TMC is based on a "social media post of the BJP in which Amit Shah along with a horde of followers can be seen campaigning from a famous Hindu temple, namely the Sai Baba temple in Borim".

Borim village is located in the South Goa district.

Shah had visited Goa on January 30 to campaign for the BJP for the February 14 polls.

"BJP leaders are clearly documented trying to influence voters from a place of worship which stands as a gross violation of the guidelines laid down by the EC," says the complaint filed by the party's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and state TMC president Kiran Kandolkar.

"Additionally, in violation of the Covid Revised Board Guidelines 2022, neither Amit Shah nor any of his followers were seen wearing masks or maintaining the prescribed social distance during the campaigning process," the complaint also said.

