Uproar in Goa after BJP denies ticket to Manohar Parrikar's son

Soon after the BJP on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa, the denial of a ticket to Utpal Parrikar, son of late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar, from Panjim seat sparked a controversy.

Even though he has been very vocal about contesting from Panjim seat, which was held by his father for 25 years, Utpal Parrikar's name was missing from the BJP's list of candidates.

The BJP has given Manohar Parrikar's Panaji seat to Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate instead.

Utpal Parrikar is reportedly firm on contesting from Panaji though the BJP is trying to dissuade him. "I will clear my stand soon," he told reporters.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal jumped at the opportunity to lure Parrikar and offered him a ticket.

"Utpal ji (Utapal Parrikar- son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar) is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: