Gujarat Assembly Election Results Live: AAP looks to 'Gujarat boost' for its national ambition

As Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 counting begins tomorrow, the ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. Stay tuned for more updates only on DH.