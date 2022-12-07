Gujarat Assembly Election Results Live: AAP looks to 'Gujarat boost' for its national ambition

As Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 counting begins tomorrow, the ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. Stay tuned for more updates only on DH.
Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes
The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state, with hours left for counting of votes for Assembly elections held on December 1 and 5. It was a high-stakes three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat.
Congress keeps fingers crossed as it awaits Gujarat, HP poll results; outcome to define road to 2024
The Congress party may have its eyes firmly set on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it kept its fingers crossed as it waited for Thursday's counting of votes for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
The grand old party, which has been struggling to protect its fast-decimating electoral base, would be more than happy if it wins Himachal Pradesh and remains the main opposition in Gujarat where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to emerge as a challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
AAP looks to 'Gujarat boost' for its national ambition
All eyes will be on the Aam Aadmi Party when the counting of votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly elections begins on Thursday as the outcome will determine the fate of the Arvind Kejriwal led party’s national ambition.
Aiming to breach the BJP’s Gujarat bastion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded its candidate to contest all 182 assembly seats and carried out a high decibel campaign in the run-up to the polls in Gujarat.