Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns after party's defeat in Assembly polls

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said despite the party's hard work, the loss was unprecedented

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 08 2022, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 18:12 ist
Congress Flag. Credit: Getty Image

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma has resigned taking moral responsibility of the party's defeat in the state Assembly polls, party office-bearers said on Thursday. Sharma had led the so-called 'silent campaign' against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

"Taking moral responsibility for the unexpected defeat, Sharma has resigned as in-charge of the state Congress,” sources in the Gujarat party unit said.

State Congress president Jagdish Thakor is also likely to follow soon, they added. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said despite the party's hard work, the loss was unprecedented. "We will take stock of the situation,” he said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP on Thursday headed for a record victory in Gujarat as counting of votes entered the last leg, giving the ruling party a lead in 100 seats and a win in another 57 seats in the 182-member state Assembly. The Congress party was seen finishing a distant second – it had won 6 seats and was leading in 10 others, while the Aam Aadmi Party was leading in 5 seats. Others, including independent candidates, were ahead in 4 seats, the Election Commission said.

