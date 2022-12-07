Gujarat Election Constituency-wise Result Live: BJP eyeing record seventh straight term
updated: Dec 08 2022, 04:28 ist
Track the constituency-wise results for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 with DH.
Among the key issues in Gujarat campaign were unemployment, price rise, water not reaching certain pockets of the state, land acquisition for big projects and farmers not getting proper compensation for crop damage due to excess rains. (PTI)
The poll outcome will determine if the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) gets a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level also. (PTI)
The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party. (PTI)
Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal. (PTI)
The counting process will commence at 8 am with postal ballots to be taken up first.
