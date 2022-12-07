Gujarat Election Constituency-wise Result Live: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 17:13 ist
Track the constituency-wise results for Gujarat elections 2022 with DH.
  • 17:12

  • 17:02

  • 16:48

    Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

    The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state, with hours left for counting of votes for elections held on December 1 and 5. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and the saffron party looks set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.(PTI)

  • 16:39

    Hello readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the Gujarat election results 2022. The exit polls on Monday predicted that the BJP will win Gujarat with two-third majority. Follow this blog to track the constituency-wise results and the winners and losers in each of Gujarat's 182 Assembly constituencies.