In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Asarwa constituency (AC no.56) in Ahmedabad West (SC) district went to polls on December 5, 2071. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023. Asarwa is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad West (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Parmar Pradipbhai Khanabhai won Asarwa Assembly constituency seat after securing 87238 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Vaghela Kanubhai Atmaram by a margin of 49264 votes. In 2017, Asarwa constituency had 202566 voters, including 106232 males and 96332 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters. The Asarwa assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 65.117 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.