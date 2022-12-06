Gujarat Election: Becharaji Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Becharaji constituency (AC no.23) in Mahesana district went to polls on December 5, 2038. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Becharaji is a legislative assembly constituency in Mahesana district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Thakor Bharatji Sonaji won Becharaji Assembly constituency seat after securing 80894 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Rajnikant Somabhai by a margin of 15811 votes.

In 2017, Becharaji constituency had 233171 voters, including 120517 males and 112642 females. The constituency also had 12 third gender voters.

The Becharaji assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.765% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.





