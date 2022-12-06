Gujarat Election: Bhuj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bhuj constituency (AC no.3) in Kachchh (SC) district went to polls on December 1, 2024. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Bhuj is a legislative assembly constituency in Kachchh (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bhuj constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Acharya Dr.Nimaben Bhaveshbhai won Bhuj Assembly constituency seat after securing 86532 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chaki Adambhai Budhabhai by a margin of 14022 votes.

In 2017, Bhuj constituency had 255860 voters, including 131284 males and 124576 females.

The Bhuj assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.348% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

