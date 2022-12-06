Gujarat Election: Dariapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dariapur constituency (AC no.51) in Ahmedabad West (SC) district went to polls on December 5, 2066. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dariapur is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad West (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dariapur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen won Dariapur Assembly constituency seat after securing 63712 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Bharat Barot by a margin of 6187 votes. In 2017, Dariapur constituency had 195577 voters, including 100758 males and 94816 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters. The Dariapur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.681 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.